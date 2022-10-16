Look: Vikings Sideline Is Significantly Hotter Than Dolphins Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are in for an uncomfortable afternoon in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

It's warm at Hard Rock Stadium, which isn't newsworthy considering we're talking about South Florida, where high temperatures are normal.

However, it is considerably hotter on the Minnesota sideline, as FOX's cameras showed viewers moments ago. The thermometer on the Vikings' side of the field says it is over 110 degrees, while the Dolphins' is at "only" 90 degrees.

Listen, it's not that 90 degrees is comfortable by any means, but that 20-plus degree difference is riduculous.

Between 110 and 120 degrees is downright unhealthy. Gamesmanship in football is as old as the sport itself but this could actually be dangerous.

We'll see as the afternoon unfolds how the Vikings handle the heat. Hopefully they have a lot of fluids and some cooling machines as well.