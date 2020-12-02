The Spun

Mike Zimmer Announces Encouraging Update On WR Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen running with the ball.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball after making a catch in the third quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Earlier: The Minnesota Vikings won Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers despite not having the services of standout wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen missed the contest after testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, it appears he has recovered and should be able to play this Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that he thinks Thielen will be “ready to go” for this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Minnesota will host Jacksonville Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Despite the fact he couldn’t play last week, Thielen kept his eye on his team’s performance.

His wife shared a video on social media of the seventh-year pro celebrating the Vikings’ comeback win with his sons.

In 10 games this season, Thielen has registered 49 receptions for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s been a tremendous weapon for Minnesota in the red zone, and along with rookie star Justin Jefferson, gives the Vikings a potent 1-2 combo at wide receiver.

At 5-6 on the season, Minnesota still has a shot at a playoff berth in the NFC. They likely need to win at least four of their last five games to have a chance at a Wild Card spot.

Update: Turns out the Vikings just officially activated Thielen from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He’ll be back on the field for Week 13.


