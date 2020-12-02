Mike Zimmer Announces Encouraging Update On WR Adam Thielen

Earlier: The Minnesota Vikings won Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers despite not having the services of standout wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen missed the contest after testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, it appears he has recovered and should be able to play this Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that he thinks Thielen will be “ready to go” for this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Minnesota will host Jacksonville Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Mike Zimmer says he thinks Adam Thielen will be “ready to go” on Sunday against the Jaguars after missing last week’s game on the COVID-19 list. #Vikings — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) December 2, 2020

Despite the fact he couldn’t play last week, Thielen kept his eye on his team’s performance.

His wife shared a video on social media of the seventh-year pro celebrating the Vikings’ comeback win with his sons.

Adam Thielen celebrating the Vikings' win from home with his sons 🙏 (via @MRS_T_19) pic.twitter.com/lgDHv00EDj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

In 10 games this season, Thielen has registered 49 receptions for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s been a tremendous weapon for Minnesota in the red zone, and along with rookie star Justin Jefferson, gives the Vikings a potent 1-2 combo at wide receiver.

At 5-6 on the season, Minnesota still has a shot at a playoff berth in the NFC. They likely need to win at least four of their last five games to have a chance at a Wild Card spot.

Update: Turns out the Vikings just officially activated Thielen from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The #Vikings have activated WR @athielen19 from Reserve/COVID-19 and signed LS @andrewdepaola to the active roster. CB Tae Hayes (@hayeskt2) has been signed to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/GNZ2KdznDH — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 2, 2020

He’ll be back on the field for Week 13.