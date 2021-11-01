Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Confirms Devastating Danielle Hunter Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings’ worst fears about the injury that star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter sustained on Sunday night were confirmed earlier this afternoon.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shared the news on Monday that an MRI confirmed Hunter, 27, will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The two-time Pro Bowler left in the middle of Sunday’s loss after playing just under 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

Zimmer sounded devastated to lose Hunter for the year after the Vikings pass-rusher missed all of last season with a neck injury.

“I don’t think you replace him. He’s one of a kind,” Zimmer said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “It’s unfortunate that we’re going to miss the next half of the season with him, and all of last year. He’s a great kid, and he’ll do a good job in his rehab, and he’ll be ready to go.”

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirms that pass-rusher Danielle Hunter will miss the rest of the season with a torn pec. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Hunter was in the midst of another strong season for Minnesota. Through seven games, he’d racked up six sacks and 38 tackles.

Hunter’s early season performance was reminiscent of a few years prior when he blossomed into one of the most reliable pass-rushers in the NFL. The former third-round pick out of LSU made the Pro Bowl in both 2018 and 2019 after recording 14.5 sacks for the Vikings in each of those years.

In his six seasons on the field in Minnesota, Hunter has tallied 298 tackles, 60.5 sacks and 73 tackles-for-loss. As his head coach put it, the Vikings won’t be able to replace him. Instead, the organization will have to try to recreate his production by committee.

[Ian Rapoport]