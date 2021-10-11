The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Zimmer Explains Yesterday’s Sideline Moment With Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer left and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) went over a play during Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance center Saturday July 28, 2018 in Eagan, MN.Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer left and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) went over a play during Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance center Saturday July 28, 2018 in Eagan, MN. ] JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢ [email protected] (Photo By Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

An interesting exchange between Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins occurred following the Vikings’ thrilling win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Moments after Minnesots kicker Greg Joseph booted a game-winning 54-yard field goal through the uprights, Cousins approached Zimmer.

The Vikings quarterback approached Zimmer, shouted something and got into a shoving match. It appeared both were simply hyped up after a win. Others speculated there was something more to it.

On Monday, Zimmer shot down the rumors saying his shoving match with Cousins actually had some animosity attached to it.

“He came over and said, ‘You Like That’ and shoved me and I shoved him back,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer added: “It’s all good.”

Here’s a look at the interaction:

What say you?

It’s more than likely that Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer were simply celebrating a thrilling win.

Cousins reaffirmed it was nothing more than a celebration following the win.

“Oh, I was just celebrating with him,” Cousins said. “I was just fired up.”

Zimmer added that Cousins’ display of emotion is exactly what he wants to see from his starting quarterback.

“Honestly he’s doing exactly what I want him to do,” Zimmer said. “He’s being a leader, he’s being vocal, he’s showing emotion.”

It looks like there’s nothing more to see here.

Cousins was fired up after a thrilling comeback win. So was Zimmer. Let’s leave it at that.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.