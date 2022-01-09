The Spun

Mike Zimmer Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Reporter

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was ice cold during his postgame presser.

Zimmer was asked about his job status heading into next week and fired back about the reporter’s job status after the question was asked.

“I haven’t heard about yours, either,” Zimmer said.

After that, Zimmer confirmed that it’s not his choice or decision about his status going into next season.

Minnesota was down 14-3 at halftime against Chicago but had a monstrous second half to win, 31-17. The win got the Vikings to 8-9 as they will miss the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins returned after missing last Sunday’s game against the Packers and was a major catalyst for the comeback. Cousins finished with 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings outscored the Bears 28-3 in that second half.

Zimmer will likely know his fate as early as tomorrow (Black Monday) since that’s when a lot of teams make their coaching changes.

If Zimmer does get the ax, he will finish with a 72-56-1 record in eight seasons with Minnesota. He also will likely be in high demand for other jobs.

