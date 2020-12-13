Mike Zimmer Has Blunt Comment On Vikings K Dan Bailey

Mike Zimmer saw the Vikings playoff hopes nearly evaporate on Sunday, thanks to a dreadful kicking performance by Dan Bailey.

Minnesota lost 26-14 to NFC foe Tampa Bay. Brady’s Buccaneers got off to a shaky start, but closed the first half with 10 points in the final 44 seconds. Minnesota scored eight points in the final 44 minutes of the game.

It didn’t help that the Vikings kicker pieced together one of the worst kicking outings seen in the last few years. Bailey missed four kicks on Sunday, leaving 10 points off the board for Minnesota. He couldn’t connect on three field goals and he shanked an extra point on the way to the team’s loss.

Unfortunately, Sunday was more of the same for the 32-year-old kicker. Bailey missed two extra points and a field goal last week against Jacksonville as he nearly cost the Vikings another close game. His inaccuracy ultimately led to his dismissal from the Cowboys in 2017 as he made only 75 percent of his field goals. After seemingly straightening things out last year in Minnesota, it looks like Bailey is back to his old tricks.

Following the frustrating loss, reporters asked Zimmer how he would “handle” the Bailey situation. The Vikings head coach opted to not hold back when it came to giving an answer.

“At this point in time, we’re not really worried about feelings anymore,” Zimmer said via Chad Graff.

Bailey is a former All Pro after he connected on nearly 94 percent of his field goals in 2015. Since then he’s seemed erratic and continues to lack consistency in a precise part of the game.

With another disappointing defeat, Zimmer’s Vikings basically played their way out of the playoffs. Although Minnesota had rattled off two consecutive wins, Sunday’s loss dropped them to 6-7.

Stay tuned for the Vikings decision on Bailey to see if he remains on the roster come next week.