The Minnesota Vikings are playing bad football as of late, and head coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t have any answers at this point.

Minnesota’s roster is widely regarded as one of the best in football, but the team’s 2020 record doesn’t exactly show it. The Vikings fell to 6-9 on Christmas day following their disastrous 52-33 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It was an ugly showing for the Minnesota defense which gave up 155 yards and six(!) touchdowns to the ever-talented Alvin Kamara.

Zimmer isn’t just disappointed in his players following the poor effort on Friday. The Vikings head coach went as far to say this is the “worst” defense he’s ever had.

“This is a bad defense,” Zimmer said after his defense gave up 52 points to the Saints. “Worst one I’ve ever had. . . . Really disappointed defensively. You’ve gotta work really hard to give up 52.”

Well, at least he’s being honest. He’s right, too.

Giving up six touchdowns to any player is ridiculous. The Vikings have plenty of soul-searching to do in coming months.

Mike Zimmer continues to place talented teams on the field, but talent doesn’t always equate to success. It’s highly unlikely the Vikings move on from Zimmer this off-season. After all, he just received an extension from the organization. But Minnesota’s front-office will keep close watch of Zimmer and the Vikings next year.

If improvements aren’t made, a head coaching change could be coming in 2021.