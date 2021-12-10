Mike Zimmer Has Honest Reaction To Close Win vs. Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings escaped Thursday night with a 36-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it wasn’t pretty.

Minnesota jumped out to a commanding 29-0 lead against Pittsburgh, and yet, it needed a late stop on defense to close out the game.

Following the win, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer addressed the team’s sloppy second half. He believes his players needs to be more disciplined in order to consistently be the team we saw in the first half.

“I really feel like if we start being more disciplined in our alignments, our techniques, where we’re supposed be and what we’re supposed to do,” Zimmer said, via ProFootballTalk. “We don’t have to make it like this. That’s what I’m going to stress to our players.”

At some point, the Vikings may have to accept that almost every game they play has a nail-biting finish.

Last night’s matchup against the Steelers marked the 12th one-score game the Vikings played this season. Their 13-point win over the Seahawks was the only exception this year.

The Vikings proved they can compete with any team in the league with their dominant first half. But they also showed they can collapse when the score get tight.

We’ll see the Vikings back in action on Dec. 20 against the Bears. Hopefully for Zimmer’s sake, this game doesn’t come down to the wire.