Mike Zimmer Isn’t Saying Much About Vikings K Dan Bailey

It’s tough to blame a loss solely on one player, but Dan Bailey certainly played a major factor in last weekend’s outcome. The veteran kicker missed all three of his field goal attempts and an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bailey was exceptional for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, connecting on 93.1 percent of his field goal attempts. He’s been quite inconsistent this season though, making just 66.7 percent of his attempts.

The worst part about Bailey’s production this season is that he’s trending in the wrong direction when the team needs him most.

With the Vikings’ playoff hopes dwindling each passing week, Mike Zimmer has a decision to make as to whether he should play Bailey this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Zimmer didn’t reveal too much when asked about his plan for Bailey, saying “We’ll see.”

Mike Zimmer was noncommittal on Dan Bailey's status as the Vikings' kicker vs. Chicago, but the team does have options if it wants to make a change based on when their recent free agent tryouts began COVID-19 testing. https://t.co/hDHSpFHR2h — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 16, 2020

Even though Zimmer was noncommittal to Bailey playing against the Bears this weekend, he didn’t throw him under the bus for his recent performance.

“I don’t think we have a kicker we can’t depend on,” Zimmer told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “There’s all kinds of guys making mistakes throughout the course of the game. But that’s just part of life, part of momentum. There’s ebbs and flows to every game.”

The Vikings worked out Chandler Catanzaro on Tuesday, indicating that a change might be made at kicker. Only time will tell if Zimmer pulls the trigger on that move though.