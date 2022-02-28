Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer let it be known that he wasn’t happy at times with Kirk Cousins.

Per Chad Graff of The Athletic, Zimmer would complain about Cousins in team meetings and said that he didn’t make enough winning plays. Zimmer would also say that he didn’t elevate his teammates and that he didn’t take enough chances to secure wins.

Some agreed with Zimmer, though some others sided with Cousins. Graff also reports that some Vikings’ front office members thought he didn’t handle the situation the right way.

The same front office members thought that he shouldn’t have bashed his way in public meetings since his job was to get the most out of his players.

Tensions were obviously high towards the end of the season as the Vikings season was getting out of hand. They ended up missing the playoffs and both Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman were fired.

The NFL world isn’t surprised that Zimmer went at Cousins in public.

Mike Zimmer is right https://t.co/vDgXqwMNzY — Byran Scott SZN (@MidwestSports14) February 28, 2022

A few other fans though think that the blame is a bit misplaced.

Should have been complaining after he saved his job after the win against the Lions and Panthers this year from having the team drop to 1-4 at home and 2-4 heading into the bye https://t.co/iJzpGCBBH8 — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisBU) February 28, 2022

Vikings offensive line ranked 26th or worse in pass blocking the past 4 seasons Vikings defense ranked 24th or worse in points per game 3 out of the last 4 seasons But sure go ahead and blame Cousins https://t.co/Sy8fIoZYMa — Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) February 28, 2022

His defense in 2021 was hot garbage https://t.co/nGIQvj64Fj — Spartan Lion (@SpartanLion98) February 28, 2022

The Vikings now have a new regime in for next season with Kevin O’Connell in as the head coach and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in as general manager.

They still have to make a decision when it comes to whether Cousins will start next season or not.