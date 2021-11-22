Mike Zimmer Reacts To What Kirk Cousins Said Yesterday

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a hard-fought win over the rival Green Bay Packers yesterday. But there were a number of moments where Cousins could have given the game away.

However, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn’t concerned with the idea of Cousins being “too aggressive” on his throws. He told the media today that he wants to see Cousins “going for the jugular” since it helps open up the offense.

“I want him to keep doing it like he’s doing it. If you throw an interception, you throw an interception. That’s life. If we keep going for the jugular, that opens up a lot of other things,” Zimmer said.

Cousins had one of his best games yesterday – all things considered. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-31 win over the Packers.

Since Week 6 he has 1,379 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins saying he may have been too aggressive yesterday: "I want him to keep doing it like he's doing it. If you throw an interception, you throw an interception. That's life. If we keep going for the jugular, that opens up a lot of other things." — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 22, 2021

Kirk Cousins currently has the Minnesota Vikings at 5-5 on the season and right on the cusp of making the playoffs.

But there’s a long way to go and a lot more big games to play. With the defense playing as poorly as it is, Cousins will probably need to maintain this level of play in order to secure their return to the playoffs.

Can the Minnesota Vikings make it to the playoffs with Cousins and Zimmer at the helm?