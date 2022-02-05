Mike Zimmer Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching In 2022

Last month, Mike Zimmer was fired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. We’ve seen former head coaches take a year off after being fired, but Zimmer doesn’t plan on going that route.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Zimmer wants to coach in the NFL in 2022.

“Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wants to coach in the NFL in 2022, per source,” Fowler wrote. “Some teams hiring have assumed he would take time off but he appears ready to get back in the fold.”

In eight seasons as the head coach of the Vikings, Zimmer had a 72-56-1 record. He led the team to the playoffs three times, which includes an NFC Championship Game appearance during the 2017 season.

With only three head coaching vacancies remaining, the odds of Zimmer landing another major gig this year are extremely slim. However, he could join an NFL coaching staff as an assistant.

Before he joined the Vikings in 2014, Zimmer was a defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps we’ll see him return to that role.

If Zimmer doesn’t land a job this offseason, he could potentially revisit the coaching market in 2023.