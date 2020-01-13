Mike Zimmer Reveals Who He Called After Vikings’ Loss vs. 49ers

For the third time in five years, Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota Vikings made it to the playoffs. And for the third time in five years, his team was knocked out before reaching the Super Bowl.

The Vikings fell to the San Francisco 49ers this past Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round. After the game, Zimmer apparently had a heart-to-heart with a legendary coach to help console him.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Zimmer revealed that he had an hour-long conversation with Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells after the game. Parcells was Zimmer’s boss for several seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, and has been his mentor through the years.

Zimmer reportedly discussed how the Vikings could “get over the hump” in the playoffs.

Via ESPN:

“We’ve been to the conference championship, we’ve been to the divisional game, we’ve been in a wild card game where we lost by a field goal and just try to figure out how do we get over this hump of getting to the next level and eventually winning this thing.”

Zimmer is 57-38-1 in six seasons with the Vikings, and led the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2017.

But he isn’t the first head coach to hit a wall in the playoffs, and he won’t be the last.