Mike Zimmer Updates Dalvin Cook’s Status For This Weekend

It appears they bye week came at the perfect time for the Minnesota Vikings. Although he had to miss Week 6 due to a groin injury, the latest update on Dalvin Cook is encouraging.

Cook suffered a groin injury in Week 5 against the Seahawks, which then led to Alexander Mattison carrying the backfield for a short period of time. That being said, it sounds like Cook should be back in action this Sunday.

On Wednesday, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that Cook would participate in this afternoon’s practice.

When asked about Cook’s status for Sunday’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers, Zimmer said “I assume that he’ll be ready.”

The potential return of Cook should be a shot in the arm to a Vikings offense that needs more firepower.

In five games this season, Cook has 489 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. He is certainly validating the front office’s decision to give him a five-year, $63 million extension prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Whether or not Cook’s return will help the Vikings get back in the win column is a different story. Minnesota has been quite disappointing this fall, as Zimmer’s squad just has one win through the first two months of the season.

Vikings fans should expect an official update on Cook later this afternoon. He’ll either be listed as a limited or full participant during Wednesday’s practice.