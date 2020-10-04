Mike Zimmer Is Absolutely Furious With Vikings Player’s Ejection

The Minnesota Vikings are leading the Houston Texans by two touchdowns, but Mike Zimmer is unhappy about the ejection of one of his top players.

Late in the first half, Vikings safety Harrison Smith was ejected to leading with his helmet to hit Texans tight end Jordan Akins. The decision came after the officials conferred together as a group.

As you can see in the video clip below, Zimmer was livid with the ruling. He let the referee have it from behind his protective face shield.

Mike Zimmer wasn't too happy with that call.pic.twitter.com/5fEoN2YW7A — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020

As peeved as Zimmer is, he’ll be in much higher spirits if this result holds. The 0-3 Vikings lead the 0-3 Texans 17-6 at intermission.

Dalvin Cook, the recipient of a massive contract extension before the start of the season, has 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries so far. Kirk Cousins is 8-for-12 passing, while Minnesota has limited Deshaun Watson to six completions in 15 attempts.

The second half should be starting momentarily in Houston.