Mike Zimmer Was Asked About His Future With Vikings

One of the NFL coaches that’s believed to be on the hot seat with just one game remaining in the 2021 season is Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Publicly, the organization has given no indication one way or another about whether or not the 65-year-old will be back with the NFC North club in 2022.

Apparently, Zimmer hasn’t heard anything about his job status from the Vikings’ top brass either.

“I have not talked to any of them,” Zimmer told reporters when asked if he’d spoken to the organization’s management on Monday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The eighth-year head coach was then asked if he was the right man to lead the Vikings in 2022. He responded, saying “That’s not for me to judge.”

“The media is the ones doing all the ‘uncertainty’ and everything else,” Zimmer added. “We don’t worry about that. We just focus on what our job is.”

That uncertainty that Zimmer speaks of has grown in recent weeks as the Vikings have plummeted out of the postseason picture. At 7-9 for the second straight year, Minnesota hasn’t been able to climb out of the depths of mediocrity and establish itself as a legitimate NFC contender in 2021.

That’s not to say that Zimmer hasn’t accomplished quite a bit with the Vikings during his eight years with the team. He’s made the playoffs three times and went to the NFC Championship game in 2017 after posting a 13-3 regular season record.

However, since almost making the Super Bowl, Minnesota has underperformed. With just one playoff appearance and one postseason win since 2017, the Vikings haven’t been a serious competitor in years.

Zimmer might not be the problem, but getting rid of him would be a tangible change for leadership in Minnesota to make. Time will tell what the Vikings decide after playing the Chicago Bears in Week 18.