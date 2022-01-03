Mike Zimmer’s Comment On Kellen Mond Is Going Viral

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer must know his fate in Minnesota based on a comment during his postgame presser.

Zimmer was asked about seeing backup quarterback Kellen Mond next week since Minnesota’s season is all but over and he was stone cold with his reply.

“Not particularly,” Zimmer said.

When he was asked why, it got even colder.

“I see him everyday,” Zimmer said.

That’s one way to throw a recent draft pick under the bus.

Minnesota took Mond in the third round of last year’s draft after he played at Texas A&M. He started all four seasons for the Aggies and finished with 9,661 yards through the air with 71 touchdowns to 27 interceptions.

Mond’s best season came in 2018 when he threw for 3,107 yards along with 24 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

With him being ruled out, that means one of Kirk Cousins or backup Sean Mannion will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

It’s also still unknown if Zimmer will be back next season. Minnesota will miss the playoffs this season for the third time in four years and will have back-to-back seasons of finishing below .500.

Kickoff for Bears-Vikings next Sunday will be at 1 p.m. ET.