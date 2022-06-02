Minnesota Vikings Have Signed Veteran Free Agent

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have added a veteran defensive end, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Minnesota signed 28-year-old Jonathan Bullard on Thursday. Bullard spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, registering 21 tackles in nine games (four starts).

Bullard played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and nine contests for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He started six of those games for Arizona and finished the year with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

After starring at Florida, Bullard was a third-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016.

In three seasons with the Bears, he compiled 62 tackles, two sacks and four passes defensed.

Bullard is the latest defensive lineman the Vikings have added this offseason, along with free agent defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and fifth-round draft pick Esezi Otomewo.