NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Texans-Vikings Game

Two days after the Tennessee Titans played the Minnesota Vikings, it was announced that Tennessee had multiple COVID-19 tests come back positive. As a result, it put two games on the Week 4 schedule in limbo.

Since the Titans have gone four-straight days with new cases, they will not be playing this weekend against the Steelers. The NFL will have to rearrange its schedule to make sure those two teams play at some point this year.

While there is clearly an outbreak in Tennessee’s clubhouse, the same cannot be said about Minnesota. Thankfully, every player and staff member on its roster has tested negative this week.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have been informed that its matchup this weekend with the Texans is officially on.

Minnesota returned to its facility on Thursday. To ensure that all its players would be safe, the team had enhanced health screenings and temperature checks prior to practice.

The #Texans and #Vikings have been informed that their game on Sunday is on, as scheduled, sources say. @TomPelissero reported this morning Minnesota had zero positive tests from Thursday’s round of COVID-19 tests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020

This is great news for the NFL.

It’d be tough for the league to manage two outbreaks at once. Now, the NFL can use all its resources and time to figure out this troubling situation in Tennessee.

As for the Minnesota Vikings, the team can now completely focus on its upcoming opponent. Mike Zimmer’s squad is still searching for its first win of the season.

