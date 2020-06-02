Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Calls Out The NFL’s Statement

The NFL’s hypocrisy was on full display this past week. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is disgusted by Roger Goodell’s lack of concrete action to help end injustices towards the black community.

In light of George Floyd’s tragic death by a police officer, the NFL released a statement to address the situation. The statement said all the right things, but completely contradicted the league’s ongoing stance on Colin Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protests.

The NFL has been on full-blast since its hypocritical statement. Kendricks is the latest to voice his frustration towards the NFL.

The Minnesota linebacker accused the league of doing “nothing,” and asked for the NFL to implement actual steps to fight injustice. Check out Kendricks’ full message to the NFL in the tweet below:

.@NFL what actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? Your statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means. pic.twitter.com/EOqzDjW1an — Eric Kendricks (@EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

“NFL, what actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? Your statement said nothing,” Kendricks wrote on Twitter. “Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means.”

Many players are in agreement with Kendrick regarding the NFL’s lack of actual plans. Once again, the league is saying all the right things. But Goodell continues to ignore the actual players that make up the league.

Hopefully, Kendricks’ latest message will spark a movement within the NFL to fight injustices towards the black community.