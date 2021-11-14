The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Player Released From The Hospital

Four Minnesota Vikings helmets sitting on the field.EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 3: Helmets belonging to the Minnesota Vikings are seen during a rookie minicamp on May 3, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Plenty of players go on and off the COVID-19 list seemingly without incident. But that hasn’t been the case for Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier.

Dozier was admitted to the hospital this past Tuesday due to a difficult bout with COVID-19. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that Dozier has been released from the hospital.

Dozier was reportedly dealing with breathing issues, prompting his hospital stay. Thankfully, he appears to be doing better, per the report. He is fully vaccinated.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman is in his third season with the Vikings after spending his first four years with the New York Jets. Dozier has three appearances and 13 snaps for the Vikings this year after starting all 16 games at left guard for them last year.

COVID-19 has been a difficult issue for some teams to deal with this year. Some of the league’s best players have been sidelined so as to keep them from spreading the dangerous virus.

Thankfully, very few have been so badly affected that they’ve had to go to the hospital for it. The same can’t necessarily be said for a worrying portion of the U.S. population.

Dakota Dozier may have fully mended from his bout with the virus but not everyone in the NFL is likely to emerge from this pandemic fully healthy.

Let’s hope that Dozier is back on the field at full strength soon.

