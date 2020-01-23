Minnesota Vikings Reportedly Decide On Offensive Coordinator

With Kevin Stefanski off to Cleveland to take over as head coach of the Browns, the Minnesota Vikings have been in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Fortunately for them, they don’t need to look far as their man is already in the building.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are promoting Gary Kubiak to offensive coordinator. Kubiak spent 2019 as the Vikings’ assistant head coach and offensive advisor.

Per the report, Kubiak’s “impact was felt quickly in Minnesota.” But now it appears he’s planning on increasing his role with the team.

The #Vikings are turning to a familiar face for their new OC: Gary Kubiak, who has been an assistant head coach and offensive advisor, is taking over as the offensive coordinator, sources say. His impact was felt quickly in Minnesota and now he sticks around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2020

Kubiak brings decades of experience and a very recent Super Bowl ring to the table. He won three Super Bowl rings as the 49ers’ QBs coach and then as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

The veteran coach of the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013, going 61-64 and leading the team to their first playoff appearances.

After being fired in 2013, Kubiak spent a successful year as offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. But he was then being hired by John Elway as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

In his first year at the helm, Kubiak led the Broncos to a 12-4 record and a Super Bowl title. But health problems led Kubiak to retire from coaching after the 2016 season. He spent the next two years in the Broncos front office before returning to the sidelines with Minnesota.

Now he’s back in football in a role that will give him a lot more influence over star QB Kirk Cousins.

Will Kubiak help make the Vikings’ offense even better in 2020?