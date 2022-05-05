The Minnesota Vikings Have Signed A New Kicker

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of player introductions before the game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Greg Joseph did a fine job handling the kicking duties for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, but he'll have to face some competition this summer.

The Vikings have agreed to a deal with undrafted free agent Gabe Brkic. The former Oklahoma kicker announced the news on Twitter by sharing a photo of him in a Vikings jersey.

Brkic was consistent at the collegiate level, making 57-of-69 career field goal attempts. In his final season with the Sooners, he made 20 of his 26 attempts.

Though he didn't take home the award, Brkic was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award this past fall.

Brkic showed off his power in his final season, making five field goal attempts from at least 50 yards.

It'll be tough for Brkic to beat out Joseph, who connected on 33-of-38 field goals and 36-of-40 extra points during the 2021 season.

The Vikings will most likely let Brkic and Joseph battle it out in training camp and the preseason before deciding who their Week 1 starter will be.