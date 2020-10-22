The Minnesota Vikings sent signals that they once again planned to contend for a playoff berth and a Super Bowl run, when they traded a second and fifth-round pick for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. After a 1-5 start, and a subsequent deal sending the star pass rusher to the Baltimore Ravens, contention seems out the window.

The Vikings have been out of sorts all season. After dealing Stefon Diggs in the offseason, the offense has taken a step back. Quarterback Kirk Cousins looks especially pedestrian this fall.

Even with Ngakoue, who has five sacks in six games, the Vikings have struggled to pressure the quarterback on the defensive end. The team let a number of key secondary pieces walk this offseason, and it has shown, as opposing offenses have carved Minnesota up through the air. Some believe today’s trade is a signal that the team is ready to punt on this season, and play for the future.

General manager Rick Spielman won’t concede that, though. After Sunday’s bye, the team travels to face the Green Bay Packers, who beat them in Week 1, host the Detroit Lions, and travel to the Chicago Bears. That stretch will gave the Vikings a very clear picture of where they stand.

No other vets have requested trades, Spielman said. He said Wilfs have been "extremely supportive," and added, "No one thinks the season's over right now." Can the Vikings compete in NFCN? With 5 division games left, including next 3, "We're going to find out pretty quick." — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) October 22, 2020

Realistically, getting into playoff contention would be a very uphill battle. The Packers and Bears have one loss each, while the Detroit Lions have won two of three and look more competitive than 1-5 Minnesota.

Throw in the news that another star pass rusher, Danielle Hunter, is out for the season, and it is hard to see how the Vikings claw back into this playoff race, at least without some serious good luck breaking their way.

The Minnesota Vikings may not be looking at a long term rebuild, with a number of major veteran stars still on the roster, but the 2020 season looks very close to lost at this point.

