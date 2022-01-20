New Date Set For Lawsuit Against Dalvin Cook

This past November, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble. According to a lawsuit that was filed in the Dakota County District court on Nov. 9, 2021, Cook allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned Trimble in November of 2020.

Cook, 26, played out the rest of the 2021 NFL season after the accusation was made. On Thursday, he received an updated court date for the outstanding lawsuit.

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Cook will be heard in a Dakota County court on March 24. A judge moved the date back after a virtual hearing with both parties on Thursday.

“The lawsuit against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will now be heard in Dakota County court on March 24; a Dakota County judge moved the court date back in a virtual hearing with both parties on Thursday,” Goessling wrote on Twitter.

Cook faces three counts in the lawsuit for battery, assault and false imprisonment all stemming back to a series of incidents that took place from on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 in 2020.

In the allegations, Trimble accused Cook of smashing her head against the table during an argument and repeatedly “threatening to kill her while pointing a gun at her head,” among other troubling details.

“We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representation regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties,” the Vikings said in a statement in November. “Upon learning this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.”

Cook has filed a counter-lawsuit against Trimble in which he accuses his former partner of “defamation, fraud, invasion of privacy, abuse of process, malicious prosecution, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” He accused Trimble of lying about the events of the Nov. 2020 incident, saying that that she was the aggressor in the scenario.

Cook will have a chance to address the original allegation during his court appearance on March 24.