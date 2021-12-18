New Details Emerge After Vikings Release Corner Bashaud Breeland

The NFL world was caught off guard when the Vikings released Bashaud Breeland but new details have finally come out about it.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Minnesota waived Breeland after he got into a verbal altercation with coaches. He then took off his cleats and got upset with some teammates who were trying to calm him down.

Minnesota had enough of that and decided that the best course of action was to waive him.

Breeland was coming off a strong performance against the Steelers last Thursday. He didn’t give much up to Chase Claypool except for two long passes that were just tremendous catches.

He had eight total tackles (seven solo) with one interception and three passes defended.

He finishes his Vikings tenure this year with 63 total tackles (47 solo) along with two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and five passes defended.

It remains to be seen which teams show interest in him with the regular season getting closer to ending.

The Vikings will play the Bears on Monday Night Football this week at 8:15 p.m. ET. It’ll be televised by ESPN.