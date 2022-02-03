The Spun

New Favorite Emerges For Vikings Job After Jim Harbaugh’s Decision

A general view of the Minnesota Vikings stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of player introductions before the game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It didn’t take very long for the Minnesota Vikings to move on from Jim Harbaugh. A favorite has already emerged for the job, and it’s Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

O’Connell was one of three finalists for the Vikings’ job – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were the other two candidates.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano had a telling update on the Vikings’ interest in O’Connell. The team has reportedly informed the other candidates that they’re out of the running.

Minnesota can’t officially sign O’Connell to a contract until after the Super Bowl.

“The Vikings have called other candidates to inform them they’re out of the running, sources say. Deal with O’Connell can’t be officially finalized until after the Super Bowl,” Graziano said.

O’Connell, a former third-round draft pick, started his coaching career with the Cleveland Browns. He then had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers before making his way over to the nation’s capital.

The Rams hired O’Connell as their offensive coordinator in 2020. He has apparently show enough potential over the past two seasons to earn a head coaching job.

With Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson in Minnesota for the long haul, it’ll be interesting to see what O’Connell can do at the helm.

