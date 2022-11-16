NFL Coach Takes Shot At Referees Following Week 10 Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings survived a critical officials' error in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

The men in stripes missed Buffalo having 12 men on the field during a goal line sequence on the Vikings' final drive of regulation. Instead of having 1st-and-goal at the 1, the Vikings ran the play against the illegal formation and lost three yards.

Minnesota wound up not scoring and had to rely on Josh Allen's muffed snap to score a touchdown and take the game to overtime, where they would eventually win.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell hasn't forgotten the refs' mistake though, even after the win. While going over film review of the game with radio analyst Pete Bercich, O'Connell got in a little dig at the officials.

"Obviously we did not get to the point where we could just flat out win the game in overtime. It tends to happen when the defense is allowed to play with 12 men at times," O'Connell said. "We'll continue to work through a good play for first-and-goal at the two against 12 guys on the field. I'm working on that right now."

Hopefully, Minnesota doesn't find itself in a similar situation later on in the season.

The Vikings also had to withstand a missed call on Buffalo's last drive of the fourth quarter, when replay officials failed to review a catch by Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis.

As it turned out, the ball hit the ground and should have been ruled incomplete.