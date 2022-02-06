NFL Fans Aren’t Happy With Kirk Cousins On Sunday

A special moment was about to take place in the NFL’s Pro Bowl until it didn’t.

Defensive back Trevon Diggs lined up at wide receiver against his brother Stefon (receiver for the Bills) and Kirk Cousins didn’t throw the ball that way.

Both players were having fun on the route as Stefon had great coverage, but Trevon was robbed of not having the ball thrown his way.

Stefon Diggs lined up at CB against Trevon Diggs at WR and Kirk Cousins didn't throw the ball their way because he is a thief of joy pic.twitter.com/rt6pIMugjn — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) February 6, 2022

It didn’t take long for the NFL world to roast Kirk Cousins on social media.

As usual, Cousins didn’t target Diggs https://t.co/giWqLBHeCB — MANIAC (@ZachSheldon) February 6, 2022

Trevon Diggs vs Stefon Diggs in reverse roles and what does Kirk Cousins do? Throw a checkdown. pic.twitter.com/3gog59zCRD — v (@svisalt) February 6, 2022

Cousins not passing to Diggs there is what’s wrong with the World — 𝙎𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙞 🥷⚜️#MichaelThomasSZN (@OnlySensei_) February 6, 2022

Kirk Cousins throwing a check down in the Pro Bowl when the Diggs brothers are lined up one on one is the most Kirk Cousins thing ever — Bryant Caporale (@b_capp4) February 6, 2022

Kirk Cousins is a coward for not throwing to Trevon Diggs right there — the homer (@DadSportsTweets) February 6, 2022

Leave it up to cousins to ruin the matchup between diggs vs diggs — Mansa Musa (@PhilGoodlife) February 6, 2022

The AFC is currently dominating the NFC, 41-28 as the game is currently in the fourth quarter.

Cousins has thrown for 66 yards, plus one touchdown and one interception as he’s one of three NFC quarterbacks to play so far.

The AFC was up 28-21 going into halftime but has played solid defense in the second half.

If this matchup comes up again with Cousins in the game, he won’t be able to make the same mistake twice.