NFL Fan’s Kirk Cousins TikTok Video Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, Kirk Cousins has received criticism for his inability to come up big in crunch time. Though he’s trying hard to shed that label, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback continues to be at the forefront of several jokes on social media.

The latest joke involving Cousins has to do with TikTok, a video-sharing platform. Vikings fans were recently asked to show themselves catching passes from the Pro Bowl quarterback.

One fan decided to go the comedic route with his TikTok video, making it look as if Cousins completely botched the throw to him. It immediately gained attention on every social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cousins hasn’t commented on the video, but we’d have to imagine he finds it somewhat amusing. At the very least it’s a solid editing job from this fan.

Here’s the video going viral on social media:

Cousins is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Despite all the outside noise about him not being clutch, Cousins led the Vikings to a huge win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round last season.

Minnesota shipped out one of its top offensive playmakers this offseason in Stefon Diggs. It’ll be interesting to see how Cousins plays without the dynamic wideout.

Hopefully, Cousins doesn’t airmail his throws like the TikTok video that’s currently going viral.