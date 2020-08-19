NFL Insider Gives Dalvin Cook Contract Update

Coming off his best season as a pro, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is looking for a new contract.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Vikings are on the page with Cook as far as compensation goes. According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, contract talks between the two sides broke off on Tuesday.

Per the report, contract talks could resume at a later point. However, Cook remains “focused on Week 1.”

Dalvin Cook is heading into the last year of his rookie contract. But the franchise is reportedly an option for Minnesota to use in 2021.

Cook was taken 41st overall in the second of the 2017 NFL Draft. After playing in only 15 games in his first two seasons, he had a breakout year with the team in 2019.

In 14 games, Cook had 1,135 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in the process. He also proved to be an aerial threat, adding another 53 catches for 519 yards – second on the team.

However, Cook is only due to make $1.3 million in 2020. To date, he’s made about $5 million for his career.

If Cook is intent on playing out his contract, he’ll need another strong season and to stay healthy. Fortunately, if he does, he could be in for a big payday in 2021.

Whether or not he gets that payday with the Vikings clearly remains to be seen.

Will Dalvin Cook play out the 2020 season with the Vikings?