NFL Insider Has Injury Update For Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

With kickoff between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers a few days away, it doesn’t appear that running back Dalvin Cook will be ready to play. The former second-round pick is dealing with a shoulder injury that has been nagging him for weeks.

Minnesota needs to defeat Green Bay this Monday to keep its hopes of winning the NFC North alive. However, the team could be without a few key pieces on offense.

Cook isn’t the only running back that is on the injury report. Alexander Mattison has missed practice the past few days due to an ankle injury.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Cook and Mattison were on the field during Friday’s practice, but neither tailback had their helmet on. It could be a sign that both players will rehab instead of participating in team drills.

Even though Minnesota is hopeful that Mattison will play on Monday Night Football, the latest update on him isn’t too encouraging.

The Vikings may have to rely on Mike Boone to lead their backfield. He finished last weekend’s game against the Chargers with 13 carries for 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

#Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) on the field, but no helmets at start of practice. Cook stretched with teammates, Mattison doing rehab on the side … Mike Boone the top RB practicing 3 days before kickoff vs. #Packers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2019

It’ll be important to monitor Cook’s status for this Monday. At this point it would take a miracle for him to play, but perhaps the extra day of rest could help.

Cook has totaled 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this season. He’s also shown that he can do damage through the air, racking up 53 receptions for 513 receiving yards.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Cook and Mattison.