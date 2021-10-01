NFL Insider Has Positive Update On Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings had to take on the Seattle Seahawks without Dalvin Cook due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2. Fortunately, it sounds like he’ll return to the field this weekend.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced that Cook was on the field for the start of Friday’s practice. That’s an encouraging sign for his status this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

When healthy, Cook is one of the best running backs in the league. In two games this season, the Pro Bowl tailback has 192 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Alexander Mattison held down the fort during Cook’s absence in Week 3, but the Vikings would obviously like to insert the fifth-year pro back in their lineup as soon as possible.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) and LB Anthony Barr (knee) were on the field and participating at the start of practice today. NT Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder) was not. They face the #Browns on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2021

The latest update on Cook’s health isn’t that surprising. Earlier this week, he told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin that he’s “extremely confident” in his rehab.

“Attacking my rehab every day real hard,” Cook said. “We’ll see how this thing plays out, but I’m extremely confident in what we’ve got going on in the training room and what they’re doing to get me back on the field. I’m extremely confident. We’ll see how this week plays out and how I respond.”

The Vikings’ upcoming opponent, the Cleveland Browns, have been stout against the run. However, they haven’t yet faced a running back as explosive as Cook this season.