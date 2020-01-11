The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Has Update On Adam Thielen’s Status For Today’s Game

Adam Thielen catching a touchdown pass.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The biggest storyline heading into the Divisional Round for the Minnesota Vikings is the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen. He suffered an ankle injury in practice on Wednesday that required stitches.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed earlier today that Thielen felt his Achilles when the injury occurred. However, the Pro Bowl wideout didn’t believe it would affect his availability for this weekend.

With kickoff at Levi’s Stadium less than two hours away, Thielen went on the field to see how his ankle would hold up in a pregame workout.

According to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, the Vikings gave her an indication that Thielen would be active against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thielen had seven receptions for 129 yards last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. He looked fully healthy for the first time in over two months.

If there are any doubts about whether or not Thielen will suit up this afternoon, ESPN insider Dan Graziano may have just put them to rest.

Graziano revealed that Thielen is running routes and catching passes from Kirk Cousins just over an hour before kickoff.

All signs point to Thielen playing against the 49ers in a do-or-die situation.

Minnesota could clinch a spot in the NFC Championship for the second time in three years with a win this afternoon.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.