NFL Insider Has Update On Adam Thielen’s Status For Today’s Game

The biggest storyline heading into the Divisional Round for the Minnesota Vikings is the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen. He suffered an ankle injury in practice on Wednesday that required stitches.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed earlier today that Thielen felt his Achilles when the injury occurred. However, the Pro Bowl wideout didn’t believe it would affect his availability for this weekend.

With kickoff at Levi’s Stadium less than two hours away, Thielen went on the field to see how his ankle would hold up in a pregame workout.

According to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, the Vikings gave her an indication that Thielen would be active against the San Francisco 49ers.

Adam Thielen is on the field doing a pregame workout. Indication I received this morning is that he will be active after the Vikings monitored his left ankle the last 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/XT4QdpdGdL — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 11, 2020

Thielen had seven receptions for 129 yards last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. He looked fully healthy for the first time in over two months.

If there are any doubts about whether or not Thielen will suit up this afternoon, ESPN insider Dan Graziano may have just put them to rest.

Graziano revealed that Thielen is running routes and catching passes from Kirk Cousins just over an hour before kickoff.

Thielen now has his gloves on and is running routes and catching passes from Kirk Cousins with the other receivers. These seem to be encouraging signs. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 11, 2020

All signs point to Thielen playing against the 49ers in a do-or-die situation.

Minnesota could clinch a spot in the NFC Championship for the second time in three years with a win this afternoon.