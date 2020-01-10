NFL Insider Provides Injury Update For Adam Thielen Before 49ers Game

The second round of the NFL Playoffs is set to begin this weekend, which means Adam Thielen doesn’t have much time left to rest his injured ankle. Earlier this week, the Pro Bowl wideout for the Minnesota Vikings received stitches on his ankle after cutting it in practice.

Obviously the timing of this injury isn’t ideal for Minnesota. On the flip side, it’s an injury that shouldn’t hold him out of action this weekend.

As of right now, the expectation is that Thielen will play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Thielen will wear protective padding around his injured ankle for tomorrow’s game, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler added that Thielen is questionable, but all signs point to him suiting up.

Minnesota is going to need Thielen on the field making plays if it wants any chance of pulling off back-to-back upsets in the postseason.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is expected to wear protective padding around his stitched-up ankle for the playoff game against the 49ers, according to a source. He's listed as questionable but signs point to him playing. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2020

Thielen is coming off an incredible performance against the New Orleans Saints on Wild Card Weekend, where he finished with seven receptions for 129 yards.

We’ll see if Thielen can have a similar impact against the 49ers on Saturday.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Vikings game is at 4:35 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium.