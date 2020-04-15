Truthfully speaking, no one knows if the NFL season will take place this fall. It’s just too early to predict how the world will look in several months from now. All that being said, we could address the idea of a season without fans in the stands.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins recently shared his opinion on how a season without fans in attendance would shake out. It turns out he’s actually not against that idea.

During a conference call this week, Cousins called an NFL season without pomp and circumstance would be “a breath of fresh air.”

Cousins didn’t say by any means that he prefers the season to go on without fans. However, he did make an interesting point that playing the game of football is the priority for the players.

From ESPN:

“Honestly, we practice every day in an empty grass area and pump in fake crowd noise for away games,” Cousins said on a conference call. “But more often than not, you’re used to it. OTA practices don’t have a lot of pomp and circumstance to them. So honestly, to go out and just play the game would kind of be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to just let us know that we don’t have to have all the smoke and the fire. We can just play football. So as long as we’re playing the game, I won’t have a lot of complaints, and hopefully if it’s still not returned to normal, we can find a way to make it work.”

In the event that fans aren’t allowed to be at sporting events for the rest of 2020, playing games without spectators at stadiums would be the best-case scenario.

Fans are desperate for sports to return, and if that means teams will play in empty stadiums, then so be it.

How would you feel about NFL games without fans?