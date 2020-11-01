NFL World Reacts To Dalvin Cook’s Huge Game Today

Dalvin Cook is quickly reminding the world why he’s one of the best running backs in the NFL.

On Sunday against the Packers, the lead Vikings ball carrier gashed the Green Bay defense on his way to a huge day. Early on in the 4th quarter, Cook has accounted for over 200 yards of offense and four total touchdowns to give Minnesota a late-game lead.

With four scores, he becomes the first Vikings player to score four touchdowns in a game since Ahmad Rashad in 1979.

His most recent touchdown came on a 50-yard reception from Kirk Cousins. Cook took a short screen pass and expertly used his blocking to take the catch to the house.

Not one, not two, not three, BUT FOUR TDs for Dalvin Cook 🔥 😳 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/AVf5mY0Hig — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020

Naturally, whenever a player scores four touchdowns in a game, NFL fans are going to take notice.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Cook’s monster Sunday:

How many TDs does @dalvincook have rn? pic.twitter.com/gSMPRxN6Qd — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 1, 2020

Dalvin Cook is the first Vikings player to score 4 TDs in a game since Ahmad Rashad in 1979 😳 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/GR8eAHbznu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2020

Dalvin Cook is unbelievable. 4 TDs and it's just the 3rd quarter. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 1, 2020

Dalvin Cook prancing through the Packers defense like pic.twitter.com/NUZCv4wqO8 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 1, 2020

Cook and the Vikings currently lead Aaron Rodgers in the Packers in the fourth quarter. The game is on FOX.