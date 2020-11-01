The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dalvin Cook’s Huge Game Today

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the Packers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook is quickly reminding the world why he’s one of the best running backs in the NFL.

On Sunday against the Packers, the lead Vikings ball carrier gashed the Green Bay defense on his way to a huge day. Early on in the 4th quarter, Cook has accounted for over 200 yards of offense and four total touchdowns to give Minnesota a late-game lead.

With four scores, he becomes the first Vikings player to score four touchdowns in a game since Ahmad Rashad in 1979.

His most recent touchdown came on a 50-yard reception from Kirk Cousins. Cook took a short screen pass and expertly used his blocking to take the catch to the house.

Naturally, whenever a player scores four touchdowns in a game, NFL fans are going to take notice.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Cook’s monster Sunday:

Cook and the Vikings currently lead Aaron Rodgers in the Packers in the fourth quarter. The game is on FOX.


