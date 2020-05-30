NFL Releases Statement After Former Executive Says 1 Team Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, former NFL executive Joe Lockhart’s new column has to do with the way Colin Kaepernick was treated by teams because of his decision to protest. The piece has caught the attention of sports fans around the country.

“I think the teams were wrong for not signing him,” Lockhart wrote in his latest column for CNN. “Watching what’s going on in Minnesota, I understand how badly wrong we were.”

Lockhart also said the Minnesota Vikings should offer Kaepernick a contract, calling it “a small, but important step.” Hypothetically speaking, it would be the first time Kaepernick was on an NFL roster since the 2016 season.

Whether or not an NFL team will actually pursue Kaepernick is a different story. Shortly after Lockhart’s column made the rounds on social media, the league released the following statement: “Colin is a free agent. Clubs may sign him if they choose to do so.”

Colin Kaepernick had a workout with NFL teams scheduled for last November. It ultimately didn’t go as planned as he didn’t believe the league promise him transparency. He held and recorded the workout individually, instead of through the league as originally constituted.

At 32 years old, Kaepernick is still at an age where it wouldn’t take him very long to get into football shape. The bigger issue is for him right now is that no team has given the slightest indication that they’re interested in recent years.

The San Francisco 49ers had plenty of success with Kaepernick under center. We’ve also seen teams like the Baltimore Ravens prove that offenses centered around a dual-threat quarterback could work. Nonetheless, the reality is signing Kaepernick at this juncture wouldn’t be viewed as just another acquisition.

