NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Dalvin Cook Fine

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook recently received a $7,426 fine for throwing a football into the stands. This occurred after he scored a 53-yard touchdown.

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero provided an update on Cook's fine.

Cook's fine has dropped from $7,426 to $5,941. This reduction is contingent on the All-Pro running back completing an online remedial training course and not getting fined again in 2022.

A second offense for Cook would cost him $12,731.

Cook makes a comfortable $12.6 million per year. That being said, no one wants to be fined that much money for simply throwing a football into the crowd.

The Vikings will be back in action this Sunday against the Cardinals. There'll be plenty of eyes on Cook if he ends up in the end zone.

Cook has 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season. He also has 12 receptions for 80 yards.