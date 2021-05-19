NFL World Reminding Everyone Of Randy Moss’ Greatness

The Spun

Randy Moss speaking at a podium.

Every so often, you need a reminder of how truly great certain all-time great players were. We’re getting that today with Randy Moss.

It all started this morning, when the Pro Football Focus Twitter account asked its followers if it agreed with an opinion from PFF analyst Anthony Treash, who said Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill might be the best deep threat in NFL history.

Clearly, a tremendous amount of analysts, fans, league personnel and former players did not agree.

They immediately began name-dropping Moss, who took the league by storm as a downfield weapon from the minute he debuted in 1998.

For what it’s worth, Moss finished his career averaging 15.6 yards per reception, a full yard better than what Hill is currently averaging over five seasons. Moss also registered double-digit touchdown catches in nine of his 14 career seasons.

That’s just a portion of the numerical case. Remembering how Moss changed defensive game plans and watching his highlights are also evidence that he was a better downfield threat than Hill, and arguably the best downfield playmaker in NFL history.

Simply put, Tyreek Hill is a tremendous talent–but he’s no Randy Moss.


