NFL World Not Happy With Justin Jefferson Injury Report

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 06: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at FedExField on November 6, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 193 receiving yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over the Bills last weekend. Though it's too early to say, that performance may have come at a cost.

On Wednesday, the Vikings added Jefferson to their injury report. He was listed as a limited participant with a toe injury.

It's important to note that Minnesota held an indoor walk-through instead of a full practice session this afternoon. Listing him as a limited participant could've been a precautionary measure.

Nonetheless, fantasy football owners are already panicking about Jefferson's status for Week 11.

One fan tweeted, "please don’t do this to me."

"God don't do this," another fan said.

The Vikings will host the Cowboys this Sunday in what should be an entertaining NFC showdown.

Cowboys fans wouldn't mind if Jefferson sits out this weekend's game.

Jefferson's participation in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should give us a good indication of where he's at physically.

For now, it's too early to say Jefferson is in jeopardy of missing this Sunday's game.