NFL World Reacts To Old Fran Tarkenton Highlight

More than 40 years after his Hall of Fame career ended, legendary Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton found himself going viral on Twitter this week.

A Twitter account called @QuirkyResearch found old footage of Tarkenton getting into an altercation with New England Patriots cornerback Ron Bolton during a 1974 game. It happened after Tarkenton scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a scramble.

For whatever reason, Tarkenton celebrated the score by firing the ball off Bolton’s helmet, leading to a skirmish. Tarkenton was ejected, and the Patriots wound up getting the last laugh when a late Jim Plunkett touchdown pass secured a 17-14 comeback victory.

The odds of a modern-day quarterback doing what Tarkenton did are essentially zero, but it didn’t mean that NFL fans and journalists in 2021 couldn’t enjoy this flashback to what the game used to be.

Baker would probably try but then the ball would bounce right off the defender back to his helmet and give him a concussion. https://t.co/q0gykMBmsr — Stephen White (@sgw94) October 28, 2021

Now this is taunting. Not the mess they penalizing guys for today.

I love old crusty Fran Tarkenton https://t.co/FXQCpj0jRy — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 27, 2021

Fran Tarkenton is about to get a hefty fine in the mail for this pic.twitter.com/EqcuIBHgaB — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) October 28, 2021

Bonking heads with footballs and brawling on cement. Legends https://t.co/P9UOlQ5UYR — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) October 27, 2021

This is the game I fell in love with as a kid. https://t.co/WOZshYOH45 — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 27, 2021

I had no idea that Fran Tarkenton was about that life. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) October 27, 2021

Seriously, Tarkenton would be facing a major fine if he tried that nowadays. A quarterback of his stature might not get suspended for such an act, but it would still be met with shock.

Imagine the conversations this would generate on sports television debate shows? Oh my…