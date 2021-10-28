The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Old Fran Tarkenton Highlight

Fran Tarkenton runs with the ball.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 9: Fran Tarkenton quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings scrambles during Super Bowl XI against the Oakland Raiders at the Rose Bowl on January 9, 1977 in Pasadena, California. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

More than 40 years after his Hall of Fame career ended, legendary Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton found himself going viral on Twitter this week.

A Twitter account called @QuirkyResearch found old footage of Tarkenton getting into an altercation with New England Patriots cornerback Ron Bolton during a 1974 game. It happened after Tarkenton scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a scramble.

For whatever reason, Tarkenton celebrated the score by firing the ball off Bolton’s helmet, leading to a skirmish. Tarkenton was ejected, and the Patriots wound up getting the last laugh when a late Jim Plunkett touchdown pass secured a 17-14 comeback victory.

The odds of a modern-day quarterback doing what Tarkenton did are essentially zero, but it didn’t mean that NFL fans and journalists in 2021 couldn’t enjoy this flashback to what the game used to be.

Seriously, Tarkenton would be facing a major fine if he tried that nowadays. A quarterback of his stature might not get suspended for such an act, but it would still be met with shock.

Imagine the conversations this would generate on sports television debate shows? Oh my…

