NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Vikings News

Rumors regarding a potential move to the NFL for Jim Harbaugh have been gaining steam in recent days. The Minnesota Vikings are making a play for the Michigan Wolverines head coach, and it sounds like Harbaugh would consider leaving Ann Arbor for Minneapolis.

On Monday night, the prospects of a Harbaugh-Vikings pairing grew likelier with news that the 58-year-old was planning to interview in-person later this week.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are planning to fly Harbaugh in for an interview on Wednesday.

“The Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter Monday.

The latest news is by the most significant step that’s suggested Harbaugh is considering a return to the NFL. It’s even more notable that Wednesday is college football National Signing Day, which is crucially important offseason milestone for Michigan.

Football fans have been somewhat resistant thus far to the idea that Harbaugh would leave Ann Arbor after such a successful 2021 season that saw the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff. However, after the report of his interview later this week, many have begun to entertain that a move back to the NFL is a real possibility for Harbaugh.

Just your casual college coach interviewing for a different job on the day recruits are signing their letters of intent. https://t.co/o7giomxA7T — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) February 1, 2022

Is it a bad sign when your coach chooses National Signing Day to interview for another job? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/tFSLa2f6C7 — MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) February 1, 2022

Finally wins The Game, makes the @CFBPlayoff and now he’s like, “Yep, pay me. Peace out.” Wow. We’ll see what happens here… https://t.co/WIpuJtROZG — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) February 1, 2022

My go-to comment for the last two years when fans ask what to think of Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors has been to keep an eye on things, but to not lose sleep until there's at least an interview. Now, there's an interview. https://t.co/qGLjhnkk6n — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) February 1, 2022

Harbaugh has to be pretty confident he's getting this job if he's doing a formal interview … right? Because … what if he doesn't get it? https://t.co/sWq62e1kAS — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) February 1, 2022

Harbaugh already supposedly spoke to the Vikings top brass on the phone this weekend, so the fact that he’s willing to go for an in-person conversation suggests that he’s very interested in heading back to the NFL.

If he’s able to impress in his interview on Wednesday, he could become the clear frontrunner to land the vacant job in Minnesota.