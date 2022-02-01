The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Vikings News

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim HarbaughINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Rumors regarding a potential move to the NFL for Jim Harbaugh have been gaining steam in recent days. The Minnesota Vikings are making a play for the Michigan Wolverines head coach, and it sounds like Harbaugh would consider leaving Ann Arbor for Minneapolis.

On Monday night, the prospects of a Harbaugh-Vikings pairing grew likelier with news that the 58-year-old was planning to interview in-person later this week.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are planning to fly Harbaugh in for an interview on Wednesday.

“The Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter Monday.

The latest news is by the most significant step that’s suggested Harbaugh is considering a return to the NFL. It’s even more notable that Wednesday is college football National Signing Day, which is crucially important offseason milestone for Michigan.

Football fans have been somewhat resistant thus far to the idea that Harbaugh would leave Ann Arbor after such a successful 2021 season that saw the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff. However, after the report of his interview later this week, many have begun to entertain that a move back to the NFL is a real possibility for Harbaugh.

Harbaugh already supposedly spoke to the Vikings top brass on the phone this weekend, so the fact that he’s willing to go for an in-person conversation suggests that he’s very interested in heading back to the NFL.

If he’s able to impress in his interview on Wednesday, he could become the clear frontrunner to land the vacant job in Minnesota.

