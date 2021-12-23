NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings are the latest team to lose a star player in Week 16 as a result of COVID-19. The team announced on Thursday that Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook was headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cook was the only player on the Vikings active roster to receive the designation this afternoon. He’ll now miss this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed.

Unfortunately, Cook is just the latest star player who’s been affected by the virus this week. Tyreek Hill, Austin Ekeler, Travis Kelce, Brandin Cooks and many more have had COVID-19 derail their statuses for this weekend’s slate of games.

The news of Cook’s designation comes at a difficult time for the Vikings, especially because of his strong play these last two weeks. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler has racked up over 300 yards from scrimmage in Minnesota’s last two games and been a major reason for the team’s back-to-back victories.

In 11 games, Cook has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He’s also caught 30 passes for an additional 221 yards.

With the 7-7 Vikings clinging to a playoff spot, Cook will miss an important contest against an NFC opponent. As he became the latest player to hit the reserve/COVID-19 list, football fans and media members lamented the recent rash of outbreaks around the league.

This is freaking ridiculous. https://t.co/SRfZgKlJ8V — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 23, 2021

A huge loss for the team holding the last wildcard spot https://t.co/lkXvmtiFp3 — On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith (@OTR2Victory) December 23, 2021

The Vikings might’ve lost Cook for this weekend’s game, but the organization recently received some positive news regarding his backup. Alexander Mattison, who’s been a reliable contributor in place of the Pro Bowler, came back off of the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

That will set Minnesota up to have at least one lead ballcarrier in the lineup by this weekend. Mattison will likely need to have a big day on Sunday afternoon if the Vikings hope to knock off the 10-4 Rams.