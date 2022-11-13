NFL World Reacts To Bills, Vikings Officiating Mistake

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown over Akayleb Evans #21 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It didn't take long for the NFL to admit a major error on the final possession of regulation in this afternoon's Bills-Vikings game.

NFL VP of Officiating Walter Anderson said postgame that Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis did not actually catch a key pass near the sideline on his team's last drive of the fourth quarter. The play was not reviewed, and the Bills eventually sent the game to overtime with a field goal.

Minnesota eventually won in the extra session, so the mistake did not impact the outcome of the game. The NFL still has some explaining to do, however, judging by the reactions to their admission.

"Kevin O'Connell was pretty defiant postgame about this situation — understandably," tweeted Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis. "Said he was right there and that he knew."

"I'm so glad this didn’t matter in the end. I’d have been fuming all week," said Vikings fan Adam New.

"Without question it was not a catch and absolutely should have been reviewed by New York.....huge play in the game," added Vikings fan Kevin McMahon.

"'They'll have to find out why the game was not stopped to review.' Yeah, impossible to say, could be almost any reason, I guess," tweeted the Daily Norseman, who was feeling a bit conspiratorial.

Again, the league is fortunate this play didn't directly change the outcome of the game.

Next time, they might not be as lucky.