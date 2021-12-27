On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams took down the Minnesota Vikings by a final score of 30-23.

It was a tough loss for the Vikings, who are now on the outside of the NFC playoff race looking in. Following the game, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson showed his frustration in the post-game press conference.

When asked about the lack of energy from the team, Jefferson appeared to put the onus on his teammates.

“I felt it as soon as I came into the locker room,” the second-year wideout said. “I was trying to pick up the guys and everything, but still came out slow, still didn’t come out with that energy that we needed to, especially with this type of team.”

Of course, his comments quickly went viral on social media. Fans were stunned to see his harsh comments.

“JJ already going Stefon Diggs,” one fan said.

Other fans loved to see the fire with which Justin Jefferson plays and attacks the game.

“Our 2nd year wr has more natural leadership ability then our $35 million quarterback,” said another fan.

Jefferson took care of business on his end, racking up 116 yards on eight receptions against the Rams.

However, it wasn’t enough as the team fell by a final score of 30-23.