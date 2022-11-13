NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson's Catch Of The Decade

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson just made one of the best catches you'll ever see in a football game.

On the Vikings' final drive of the game, Jefferson made an absurd one-handed catch in traffic on 4th-and-18. Immediately, NFL Twitter exploded.

"JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY," said ESPN's Field Yates.

"Ok. Wrap it up. This is the catch of the year. Justin Jefferson. WOW," said PFF's Ari Meirov.

"Justin Jefferson is not human," tweeted the GoJo Show podcast.

"That was one of the greatest catches in NFL history by Justin Jefferson," chimed in FS1's Nick Wright.

"I thought Julio Jones in the Super Bowl was the most acrobatic catch ever. Justin Jefferson would like a word," added NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As incredible as that catch was, it might not even be the most noteworthy play at the end of this game. After the Bills stopped Minnesota on 4th-and-goal inside the 1, Buffalo could not complete the QB-center exchange on the ensuing play.

Minnesota fell on the loose ball in the end zone and took an improbable 30-27 lead in the final minute. Now, Josh Allen is trying to lead his team to a tying field goal.

Get to a television now and turn on FOX.