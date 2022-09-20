NFL World Reacts To Kirk Cousins' Monday Night Record

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer left and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) went over a play during Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance center Saturday July 28, 2018 in Eagan, MN. ] JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢ jerry.holt@startribune.com (Photo By Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

When the lights shine brightest during the regular season, Kirk Cousins is at his worst.

After throwing three interceptions in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last night, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday Night Football.

Surely, all 10 of those losses were not solely Cousins' fault, but it's a brutal mark nonetheless, and some fans are teeing off on him about it on social media.

As for an explanation for Cousins' struggles in primetime, The Ringer's Steven Ruiz has a theory.

"I think Will Blackmon, who played with him, told a story about how Kirk hates night games because he has all day to think about the game and gets in his own head by the time kickoff comes around," Ruiz tweeted Tuesday morning.

Fortunately for Cousins and the Vikings, they don't play on Monday night again this season.

The team does have a Thursday night primetime game coming up against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.