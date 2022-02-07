The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Kirk Cousins News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon.DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

After four seasons in Minnesota, there was some speculation that Kirk Cousins could be traded this offseason with one year remaining on his contract.

A new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicates Cousins might not be going anywhere, however. New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reportedly “conveyed a firm belief” in Cousins during the interview process.

The two actually worked together in the past, when O’Connell was Cousins’ QB coach in Washington in 2017. If O’Connell wants Cousins quarterbacking his team in 2022, the 33-year-old quarterback is likely going to have to restructure or extend his contract, which calls for a $45 million cap hit.

It seems like Vikings fans are split on the idea of keeping Cousins, and it’s not hard to see why. He’s not a bad QB by any means–over 16,000 passing yards, 124 touchdowns and only 36 interceptions as a Viking–but his ceiling is below elite level, meaning his team’s ceiling is as well.

Of course, nothing is set in stone yet, so the Vikings could still turn around and deal Cousins. But right now, it looks like they are likely to go into battle with him as their starter in 2022.

That’s not a terrible thing, but it’s not a great thing either.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.