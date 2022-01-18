The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Raheem Morris News

Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris stand side-by-side on the sidelines.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (L) and head coach Sean McVay (R) of the Los Angeles Rams watch action during a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s been over a decade since Raheem Morris last had a head coaching job in the NFL. However, that could change based on recent intel regarding the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings have reached out to the Rams to request an interview with Morris for their head coaching vacancy. The Vikes recently parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Zimmer after an underwhelming 2021 season.

The request is a huge opportunity for Morris, who’s been one regarded as one of the top assistants in the league over the last decade. He took over as the Rams DC this season after spending six years with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20) in a variety of roles and three years in Washington (2012-14) as the defensive backs coach.

Prior to his last three stops, Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011. As one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history, he posted a 17-31 record and was fired after three complete seasons.

Although his track record isn’t the strongest, NFL media members were firmly in favor of Morris getting another opportunity to interview for a top job. In the decade since his first head coaching job, he’s gained a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball that many feel could be put to good use with the Vikings.

The Vikings request to interview Morris comes after he delivered a gem of a performance in Monday’s Wild Card round against the Cardinals. Los Angeles limited Arizona to just 40 first half yards en route to a comfortable 34-11 victory.

The Vikings still have a long way to go in their search for a new head coach. After another middling season under Zimmer, Minnesota wants to make a splash and find a new leader that can lead them out mediocrity in the NFC.

Perhaps they’ll find that Morris is the man for the job over the next few weeks.

